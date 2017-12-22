हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
‘Bank of Happiness’ opened in Uttarakhand for helping the poor

 The motive behind the move is to help the poor and downtrodden.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 22, 2017, 09:01 AM IST
Dehradun: A 'Bank of Happiness' has been opened in Uttarakhand's Haldwani district by a resident Praveen Bhatt. 

According to ANI, the motive behind the move is to help the poor and downtrodden.

Here people can donate old and new clothes for the poor, its convenor Praveen Bhatt said.

''The aim behind setting up this bank was to ensure our poor brethren including labourers live comfortably,'' Bhatt said, adding that he has got good support from people from several states.

He was getting donations from Dehradun and even Delhi, he added.

(With ANI inputs)

