‘Bank of Happiness’ opened in Uttarakhand for helping the poor

Dehradun: A 'Bank of Happiness' has been opened in Uttarakhand's Haldwani district by a resident Praveen Bhatt.

According to ANI, the motive behind the move is to help the poor and downtrodden.

'Bank of Happiness' opened in Uttarakhand's Haldwani by a resident Praveen Bhatt. — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017

Here people can donate old and new clothes for the poor, its convenor Praveen Bhatt said.

''The aim behind setting up this bank was to ensure our poor brethren including labourers live comfortably,'' Bhatt said, adding that he has got good support from people from several states.

— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017

He was getting donations from Dehradun and even Delhi, he added.

(With ANI inputs)