हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Death toll rises to 47 after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

The driver reportedly lost control of the bus after which it fell in the 60-foot-deep gorge. 

Death toll rises to 47 after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: At least 30 people have been killed after a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Sunday. The mishap took place at the Pipali-Bhoan motorway in the Nanidhanda area of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

The minibus which met with the accident was headed for Ramnagar from Bhoan. The driver reportedly lost control of the bus after which it fell in the 60-foot-deep gorge. 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has confirmed the death of 30 people in the accident and condoled the loss. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also feared that the number could be higher. The CM announced ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the dead. He also said that the treatment of the injured will be taken care of by the government and assured appropriate compensation for them. He has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident.

According to the police, the accident took place at about 9 am, near the Queens Bridge on the Pipli-Bhaun road when the driver lost control of the bus. Eight injured people were rushed to nearby medical facilities out of which four were in "very critical" condition.

Inspector General of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Sanjay Gunjial said that a chopper has been rushed to airlift the remaining injured people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the deaths. "Extremely saddened by the bus accident in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," the Prime Minister`s Office said in a tweet. "I pray the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site."
 

Tags:
UttarakhandUttarakhand accident

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close