हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dehradun

Dehradun: 2 dead, 3 injured dead after bridge collapses in Garhi Cantonment

Two persons died and three were injured after a bridge collapsed in Garhi Cantonment in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Friday morning.

Dehradun: 2 dead, 3 injured dead after bridge collapses in Garhi Cantonment
ANI photo

DEHRADUN: Two persons died and three were injured after a bridge collapsed in Garhi Cantonment in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Friday morning.

A dumper on the bridge also fell into the gorge. Locals immediately jumped into rescue services. They were later joined by police force.

 

In a different incident, three persons were killed in near Banali village in Uttarakhand's Tehri on Thursday night after their vehicle lost way due to heavy fog and fell into a gorge. The victims were working on a project of laying electricity wires.

The Bolero car fell into a deep gorge at the Kandakhaal road apparently due to poor visibility, said police.

Tags:
DehradunGarhi CantonmentBridge collapse

Must Watch