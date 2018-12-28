Dehradun: 2 dead, 3 injured dead after bridge collapses in Garhi Cantonment

DEHRADUN: Two persons died and three were injured after a bridge collapsed in Garhi Cantonment in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Friday morning.

A dumper on the bridge also fell into the gorge. Locals immediately jumped into rescue services. They were later joined by police force.

Uttarakhand: Bridge collapses in Garhi Cantt in Dehradun district, two people dead, three injured pic.twitter.com/RSRuMEDvOY — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2018

In a different incident, three persons were killed in near Banali village in Uttarakhand's Tehri on Thursday night after their vehicle lost way due to heavy fog and fell into a gorge. The victims were working on a project of laying electricity wires.

The Bolero car fell into a deep gorge at the Kandakhaal road apparently due to poor visibility, said police.