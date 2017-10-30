Man thrashed by five persons in Haridwar, no arrests yet; watch CCTV footage

Haridwar: A man was attacked by five people in Haridwar's Laskar area in broad daylight. The entire incident has been captured in a CCTV.

The video shows a man being punched and kicked by five persons on a road. One of the assaulter was also seen hitting the person with a belt.

The victim's family has filed a complaint with the police. The reason for the scuffle is yet to be known.

The culprits are yet to be arrested.