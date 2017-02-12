close
People gather on rooftops to listen to PM Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand - Watch video

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 17:06

Pithoragarh: Addressing a rally here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that game was over was those who had looted the country for seventy years. 

The PM first addressed a rally in Srinagar and then another rally in Pithoragarh today.

In Pithoragarh, massive crowds had gathered to listen to him, which left the PM surprised too.

People climbed onto rooftops to listen to him.

Watch the video below to hear how PM Modi reacted to it:  

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 16:56

