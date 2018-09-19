Three minors among nine arrested for gang-raping Class 10 student in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: At least nine people have been arrested, including four students and five staff members of a school, in connection with the gang-rape of a Class 10 student in Dehradun last month.

According to ANI, six accused (five staff members and one student) have been sent to 14 days judicial custody while three minors have been sent to the juvenile correctional home in connection with the case.

Dehradun: Six accused- 5 staff & one student (found adult) sent to 14 days judicial custody and 3 minor students sent to juvenile correctional home in case of gang-rape of a class-10 student of a Dehradun school last month. #Uttarakhand (18.08.18) pic.twitter.com/EJ4RrcphjB — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2018

The shocking incident came to light only when the victim complained of constant stomach aches and sickness and was taken for a check-up after which she was found to be pregnant.

After the medical examination, the girl revealed that she was raped by at least four people.

Taking a serious note of the shocking incident, Uttarakhand Minister for Women and Child Welfare Rekha Arya directed the school's Education Secretary to cancel the recognition of the school.

Speaking about the incident, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Dehradun, Sarita Dobhal said, ''We received information that a juvenile girl was raped in her school. We reached there along with the Child Welfare Committee team. We have recorded the victim's statement and have registered a case. The family of the victim has also arrived."

Meanwhile, the Additional Director General (Law and Order) said that the school tried to suppress the matter.

''It's a month-old incident and has come to light only now. The school tried to hide the matter. All the accused including five staff members and four students have been arrested. Action will be taken against them as per the protocol," the ADG said.

A case has been registered against the accused and the school and the matter is being probed.

(With Agency inputs)