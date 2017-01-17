Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: BJP hails announcement of candidates list - Check who all got tickets
Dehradun: BJP's Uttarakhand unit on Monday hailed the announcement of candidates for 64 of the 70 seats for the assembly polls.
BJP has termed the first list of party nominees for the February 15 polls as balanced which takes care of all.
Almost all turncoats got tickets
Almost all the Congress turncoats have been fielded by the party except former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna who was not in the race and Amrita Rawat whose husband Satpal Maharaj has been fielded from Chaubatakhal.
Vijay Bahuguna's son Saurabh from Sitarganj
However, Bahuguna's son Saurabh has been given a ticket from Sitarganj, the seat his father represented in the last Vidhan Sabha.
These ex-Congressmen too got tickets
Congress turncoats fielded by the party includes Harak Singh Rawat, Shailarani Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Umesh Sharma "Kau", Pradip Batra, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, Shailendra Mohan Singhal, Yashpal Arya, his son Sanjeev and Kedar Singh Rawat.
"Ticket distribution is always difficult with more than one aspirants for all seats. However, considering all social configurations and other factors the list is quite balanced taking care of all," Pradesh BJP spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan said.
Besides satisfying all Congress turncoats, most sitting party MLAs have also been fielded in the list.
Now candidates for only six of the seats are to be announced, including three in Dehradun and as many in Nainital district, he said.
