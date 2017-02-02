Uttarakhand CM issued notice for poll code violation

Dehradun: The Election Commission on Saturday issued notice to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and two other candidates for allegedly violating the model poll code.

Rawat has been charged with taking in his convoy more vehicles than the permissible number during his nomination in Haridwar (Rural). He has been given 48-hours to respond.

Congress candidate from Haridwar City, Brahmaswaroop Brahmachari has been served notice on similar grounds after the BJP made a complaint to the EC that more than 200 vehicles were taken by the Congress candidate in his nomination procession. Video evidence of the same has also been submitted.A

Subhash Chowdhary, a candidate in Laxar assembly constituency, has been served notice for the publicity balloons he has floated over a school, a bridge and his own election office. Both the candidates have been given three days to respond to the notice.