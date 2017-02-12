Uttarakhand polls: PM Narendra Modi addresses rally in Srinagar
Pithoragarh: Eyeing victory in the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar today.
The Prime Minister will address another rally in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh later in the day.
On Saturday, PM Modi slammed the opposition for asking proofs regarding the surgical strikes carried out last year along the Line of Control (LoC) while addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur.
"It has become important to defeat the people who don't have any interest in development and only want to save their seats. Now the time has come when they (opposition) need to pay for all everything that they have done," he said.
Further pledging to eradicate corruption and fight against black money, the Prime Minister said that his aim is not to harass the poor or honest, but to punish the one who have looted the common man.
"We have been hearing of Char Dham Yatra. Don't people have the right to have good roads leading up to these religious places? Can you imagine how many youths will get employment due to this? This will give a big boost to tourism," he said.
Uttarakhand goes to polls on February 15.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Voters of 'Naglakothi' boycott assembly elections in UP
- 110-year-old man turns up to cast vote in Noida, UP
- Election commission authorities distribute roses to voters in Bagpat
- DNA: Meet Shawna Pandya, the third Indian-origin female space scientist
- World's heaviest woman weighing 500 kilograms to arrive in Mumbai for bariatric surgery
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- Virat Kohli spoils Bangladesh's party, takes successful DRS review to make umpire reverse his decision - VIDEO
- WATCH: How Laser sharp Virat Kohli's 'out of the blue' DRS earned India first wicket against Bangladesh