Uttarakhand Sikh police officer saves Muslim youth from violent mob, hailed as hero on social media

Dehradun: Gagandeep Singh, a Sikh policeman who had saved the life of a Muslim youth from a violent mob after the latter was allegedly found in a compromising position with a Hindu girl at a temple near Ramnagar, has won praise on social media.

Sub-Inspector Gagandeep Singh is now being hailed as a hero after a video purportedly showing him saving a Muslim youth from a violent mob went viral on the social media platforms.

Watch SI Gagandeep Singh's heroic act here.

According to ADG (law and order) Ashok Kumar, the incident occurred on Tuesday when a Muslim youth went to meet his Hindu girlfriend at the popular Garjia Devi temple, which is about 15 km from Ramnagar.

Locals somehow came to know about it and reached the temple to "teach the duo a lesson".

Sub-Inspector Gagandeep Singh, who was informed about a possible trouble in the area, immediately rushed to the spot where he found a mob preparing to attack the couple alleging that they had been found in a compromising position.

Singh, without fearing the violent mob, immediately rushed to their rescue drawing the Muslim youth close to him to act as a shield to him, and in the process taking several blows from the mob on himself.

''The mob was soon dispersed and the couple was taken to a police station from where they were sent back to their families, '' the ADG informed.

The entire incident was caught on camera and it was widely shared on the social media where people hailed the Sikh cop for his heroic act.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police have booked at least five people whose faces are visible in the clip and initiated a massive search to nab them.

A reward of Rs 2,500 has also been announced for Gagandeep Singh for his act of bravery, the ADG said.