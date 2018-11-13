हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Philippines

Air hostess breastfeeds hungry baby onboard flight as mother runs out of formula milk, wins accolades

Patrisha shared her experience on her profile on Facebook, saying that breastfeeding the child made her flight a special one.

Air hostess breastfeeds hungry baby onboard flight as mother runs out of formula milk, wins accolades
Pic Courtesy: Facebook/shamille.santos

An air hostess from Philippines has won several hearts on social media after she came to the rescue of a crying baby onboard a flight. The air hostess, Patrisha Organo, breastfed a stranger’s baby to pacify her when she was crying relentlessly during the flight.

Patrisha shared her experience on her profile on Facebook, saying that breastfeeding the child made her flight a special one. “Thank you, Lord for the gift of mother’s milk,” she wrote on her social media profile.

Soon after the Philippine Airline flight took off, Patrisha heard an infant crying relentlessly. When she went to the seat of the baby’s mother, she discovered that other passengers were visibly disturbed. Patrisha advised the mother of the baby to feed the child so that she would stop crying.

But then she found the mother “teary eyed” as she informed her that she had run out of formula milk, which the baby was supposed to be fed with.

“I felt a pinch in my heart. There’s no formula milk onboard. I thought to myself, there’s only one thing I could offer and that’s my own milk. And so I offered,” wrote the air hostess.

With the help of her colleague, she took the baby to the gallery where she started to breastfeed the child. She fed the baby till she fell asleep in her lap.

“I saw the relief on her mother’s eyes. I continued to feed the baby until she fell asleep . I escorted her back to her seat and just before I left, the mother sincerely thanked me,” wrote Patrisha.

Here’s her full post:

I BREASTFED A STRANGER’S BABY INFLIGHT

Yesteday, I was scheduled for a check flight to be qualified as a Cabin Crew Evaluator. I thought that this flight’s gonna be so special as this is a big step on my flying career.

Everything went smoothly until after take off, I heard an infant’s cry, a cry that will make you want to do anything to help. I approached the mother and asked if everything’s okay, I tried to tell her to feed her hungry child. Teary-eyed, she told me that she ran out of formula milk. Passengers started looking and staring at the tiny, fragile crying infant.

I felt a pinch in my heart. There’s no formula milk onboard. I thought to myself, there’s only one thing I could offer and that’s my own milk. And so I offered.

Ms. Sheryl Villaflor, Line Administator on my flight, immediately assisted the mother to the galley where I breastfed the baby. The baby started rooting, she was so hungry.

I saw the relief on her mother’s eyes. I continued to feed the baby until she fell asleep . I escorted her back to her seat and just before I left, the mother sincerely thanked me.

I was right, the flight’s gonna be special, so special not only because I got qualified as an Evaluator but I got to help.

I breastfed a stranger’s baby inflight.

Thank you, Lord for the gift of mother’s milk.

Patrisha Organo
Flight Attendant/Breastfeeding Advocate

Tags:
PhilippinesPhilippines air hostessPatrisha OrganoBreastfeeding

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close