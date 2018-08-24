Dad's brutally honest CV for his daughter has left the internet in splits—See pics

We all have sent out CV's at some point in our lives to apply for a job. Sending out a CV is the first step towards getting your dream job and people make sure that they put the best of their achievements and qualities in that one document. However, a rather peculiar CV has gone viral on the internet for all the right reasons. It looks like an ordinary CV from a glance but give it a read and we bet you won't be able to stop laughing! The CV is prepared by a man for his daughter and well, he has done it in a 'savage' way!

Twitter user Lauren_guest123 shared the images of a CV prepared by her dad on the microblogging site. She captioned the images as, “Remind me not to let my dad do my cv for me”

Check out the screenshots from Lauren's twitter post here:

The images have gone viral and are cracking up the internet! The tweet has over 550 retweets and people just can't stop commenting on the thread.

Well, this is one of the best CV's that we have come across so far. What about you?