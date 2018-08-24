हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CV

Dad's brutally honest CV for his daughter has left the internet in splits—See pics

Well, this is one of the best CV's that we have come across 

Dad&#039;s brutally honest CV for his daughter has left the internet in splits—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

We all have sent out CV's at some point in our lives to apply for a job. Sending out a CV is the first step towards getting your dream job and people make sure that they put the best of their achievements and qualities in that one document. However, a rather peculiar CV has gone viral on the internet for all the right reasons. It looks like an ordinary CV from a glance but give it a read and we bet you won't be able to stop laughing! The CV is prepared by a man for his daughter and well, he has done it in a 'savage' way!

Twitter user Lauren_guest123 shared the images of a CV prepared by her dad on the microblogging site. She captioned the images as, “Remind me not to let my dad do my cv for me”

Check out the screenshots from Lauren's twitter post here:

The images have gone viral and are cracking up the internet! The tweet has over 550 retweets and people just can't stop commenting on the thread.

Well, this is one of the best CV's that we have come across so far. What about you?

Tags:
CVhilarious CVViral

Must Watch