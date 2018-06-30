हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sophie Jackson

Father makes his own report card for daughter with Autism, story goes viral—Read inside

Check out the much special report card and his tweet right here.

Father makes his own report card for daughter with Autism, story goes viral—Read inside
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: A man's story has been winning hearts on the internet ever since he shared a made-up report card for his Autistic daughter. Going by what the man shared on Twitter, his daughter, Sophie who has ASD (Autism spectrum disorder) received all D grades on her report card. Upset about her grades, Sophie cried and said that she has let everyone down. What happened next will simply melt your heart.

Sophie's father, Shane Jackson, took to Twitter to share a made-up report card for his daughter. The tweet has more than 57,000 likes and over 10,000 re-tweets. 

Shane wrote on Twitter, “My daughter who has ASD received straights Ds on her report today. She cried and said “I’ve let everyone down” this is my report card for her.”

Check out the much special report card and his tweet right here:

Well, stories like these touch the soul directly.

ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) is a developmental and neurological disorder. It begins in childhood and lasts throughout the person's life. The disorder effects the person's motor movements, speech as well as cognitive development.

Tags:
Sophie JacksonASDAutismviral storiesViral story report cardreport card story

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close