Shocking! Man squeezes into a jewellery store, steals valuable stuff and leaves unnoticed—Watch CCTV footage

New Delhi: Ever since the boom of the internet, we have seen several interesting things in the world of web. But lately, many bizarre videos too have flooded the internet, leaving the viewers in a state of shock and amazement. One such video on YouTube shows how a thief easily gets inside a jewellery store and steals valuable stuff during the night.

CCTV+ shared the video on their YouTube page where the thief can be seen easily squeezing through the metal shutter despite it being a narrow gap. The incident took place in China reportedly.

Watch the video here:

According to the CCTV+, it took place in Dongguan city, China, where jewellery worth 340,000 yuan (53,000 US Dollars) was stolen by the man during the night reportedly. The incident got captured in the CCTV cameras which clearly show that the thief was able to carry out his plans smoothly without a fail. Not even once did he flicker or feared he might get caught. In fact, the man did not even cover his face.

The took away around 40 gold bracelets, some necklaces, earrings, and diamond rings according to the store owner. The local police is currently investigating the case.