Teenage girl hugs boyfriend minutes before his death, shares heartwarming pic

New Delhi: In what could be termed as one of the most tragic and heartbreaking moment for any person, a UK teenage girl named Stephanie Ray hugged her boyfriend Blake Ward, 16, minutes before he breathed his last.

According to news.com.au, Blake was swimming in the sea while on a family trip near their home in Wales and that's when he suffered difficulty along with two other teens. The coast guard came to their rescue and was rushed to the hospital. However, Blake died on Saturday morning, reportedly.

His girlfriend Stephanie shared a heartbreaking picture on her Facebook along with an emotional tribute penned for her beloved. She shared it on August 4, 2018.

Her post read: “Today has been the hardest day for me and it will be a day I will never be able to forget as some of you may know Blake was involved in a terrible accident on Tuesday I have been by his side through it all and I haven’t left him as you all know Blake was a loving a caring person and would do anything for anyone we was told yesterday that Blake would never recover and his brain was to damaged and we had to make the hard decision of turning his machine off and let him go. Blake was someone special to me and we had something special and we will always have that me and Blake had our ups and downs but we always got through them but just know Blake wasn’t in any pain and he passed away with his family around him and he will forever be missed and he will always have a special place in my heart and I will never forget you Blake fly high my baby boy and I’m gonna make you proud love you and I always will .”

The 15-year-old Stephanie has been receiving a lot of support on social media. She even changed her FB profile pic with that of Blake and hers.

After learning about Blake's death, the coast guard did a fly-past and a minute’s silence was held at the beach, reportedly. The families of Blake and Stephanie are raising money with GoFundMe for Blake’s farewell.