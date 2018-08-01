Vomit-inducing video shows woman eating rice balls after mixing it in urinal in China - Watch

A video filmed in Zhengzhou in China is going viral and you may not even want to watch this one. A hungry woman in the video can be seen mixing rice balls in the loo and eating it.

The lady, in the presence of a group of onlookers, can be seen taking a bite from one of the balls after mixing them in the urinal. What is even bizarre is that the woman looks to be enjoying the taste of those rice balls.

According to local media, the woman works at Tenfu Group, a China-based company that specialises in tea products. In the video, she can be heard saying: "I will fry them in it (the urinal). It still has water inside. It is the same as frying food.

She was not forced to eat it, but in fact did it out of her own choice. "Let me be the first one to eat," she can be heard saying.

And it looks like she was not the only one. Two other ladies can also be heard relishing the rice balls. "It tastes good – yummy," the can be heard saying.

Reports suggest that the idea behind this exercise was to show that the washrooms were extremely clean and that they observed high level of cleanliness there as well. And the big meal in the bathroom was just an experiment to put forth their point.

The video was reportedly filmed on July 16. Ever since it was shared on social media, the vomit-inducing video has gone viral.