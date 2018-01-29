4 dead after bus falls off bridge in West Bengal's Murshidabad; CM Mamata Banerjee announces ex-gratia

KOLKATA: At least four people were on Monday killed and seven others injured after a bus plunged into a canal in breaking the railing of a bridge in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

The bus, that fell into Ghogra Canal, was going from Shikarpur in Nadia district to Malda. The accident took place at Balirghat under Daulatabad Police Station area at around 6 am.

Two bodies including that of a woman were found floating in the canal while two others succumbed in the hospital, police said.

According to the locals, around 50-60 passengers were travelling in the bus, which was going from Nadia district's Shikarpur to Malda.

The injured persons were rescued and admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

The incident triggered protests with locals alleging delay in the arrival of police and attacking the force. They also torched a police vehicle.

Following the mishap, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the incident spot. She announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of those killed in the accident, while Rs one lakh would be provided to those seriously injured.

Rs 50,000 would be given to the other injured persons, she added.

