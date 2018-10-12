हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

4-month pregnant woman gangraped at her home in West Bengal's Asansol

The incident took place at her own residence on Wednesday.

4-month pregnant woman gangraped at her home in West Bengal&#039;s Asansol
Representational image

Kolkata: A four-month pregnant woman was gangraped in by three men in West Bengal's Asansol. The incident took place at her own residence on Wednesday.

The victim, 28, was alone at her place when the three accused knocked at the door. She opened the door thinking that her husband is back home from work.

The three men barged into the house and they took turns to torture her.

She was found unconscious by her husband. He is a motor mechanic by profession.

Media reports suggest that the woman has identified one of the accused. She has named him as Kuldip Singh, who is a localite.

The medical test has confirmed that she was gangraped. She has given a confidential statement to a court.

