A political party has given supari to kill me: Mamata Banerjee's startling claim

KOLKATA: In a startling revelation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee claimed that some political parties are trying to get her assassinated.

“A particular party has given supari (contract) to kill me. The people who are trying to kill me have also carried out recce of my house. Police has asked to me to change the house. Earlier, too, I have been tried to be killed," said the 63-year-old chief of Trinamool Congress in an exclusive interview to Zee 24 Ghanta.

She added that the her information is reliable and that certain Intelligence Bureau officials have asked her to shift to a government bungalow immediately.

Mamta still lives in a single-storey house, which has been her home before becoming the state chief minister.

“But I don’t fear death,” said Mamata, adding, “In my absence who will run the government and the party has been mentioned in my will.”

“I spend close to two crores for the Kanyashree scheme, but opposition parties are trying to malign it,” said the Chief Minister.

Mamata accused both Congress, BJP and the CPI(M) of ignoring important issues such as farmer suicides, communal clashes.

“Throughout the nation, close to 12,000 farmers have committed suicide. There is a differentiation between castes and creeds, communal clashes are erupting. Where is CPI(M)? Congress does not even protest there,” she said.

“BJP is planning for unrest, CPI(M) and Congress will also hurl bombs. Have you ever seen people flashing arms during Ramnavami? People observed Ramnavami earlier too. They roped in people from Jharkhand to create unrest in Asansol and Raniganj,” said the TMC chief.

Mamata, who's in talks with several regional parties to form the third front, said, “If BJP and Congress think, they can walk this part alone, they are mistaken. Regional parties are powerful. They are also a factor.”

“Congress alone cannot defeat BJP. If regional parties come together, they can bridge the gap between other political parties. I never wanted to be a leader, just wanted to be a supporter,” she added.

On the future, the TMC supremo feels that Lalu Prasad Yadav will do well in Bihar while Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh is also important “factor”.

“Results of assembly elections in Karnataka will be hung,” she said, further predicting that the BJP will lose in Rajasthan polls and the Congress will do well in Madhya Pradesh.