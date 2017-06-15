Amid shutdown across Darjeeling Hills, GJM chief Bimal Gurung's residence raided, weapons recovered

Kolkata: Amid an ongoing shutdown across the Darjeeling Hills over separate Gorkhaland statehood issue, the authorities on Thursday raided the residence of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung in the Patlebas area.

According to ANI, the GJM chief's residence was raided by West Bengal Police and the CRPF in a joint operation during which a large cache of weapons were also recovered.

The officials broke locks and barged into the GJM chief's residence in the wee hours to carry out a massive search there.

Got info they (GJM) gathering arms to attack police, that's why tried to conduct raid at several places: Akhilesh Chaturvedi, #Darjeeling SP pic.twitter.com/dQ08Hmx7Kw — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

A huge cache of explosive devices, bows and arrows, sharp weapons, firecrackers along with mobile phones were recovered, according to Akhilesh Chaturvedi, Darjeeling SP .

Darjeeling: Weapons recovered during police raid at Gorkha Janmukti Morcha office #DarjeelingUnrest #Gorkhaland pic.twitter.com/PJ60QWurEv — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

Meanwhile, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has renewed call for an indefinite shutdown in protest against the police raid at Gurang's office.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha workers protest against police raid at their office in Darjeeling #DarjeelingUnrest #Gorkhaland pic.twitter.com/VRluWNo4K7 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is said to be monitoring the situation in Darejeeling.

Today's raid at the GJM chief's residence comes amid escalation of tension across the Darjeeling Hills over the statehood issue.

The Bimal Gurang-led GJM had on Wednesday threatened to intensify the ongoing stir if the police continue to hound Morcha supporters like they did in the last two days.

During the day, not only did GJM president Bimal Gurung iterate his earlier stand that tourists should leave, but also suggested migrant labourers do the same, suggesting a mass exodus from the Hills in the days to come.

"We are protesting peacefully, in a democratic manner, but the state government is using its machinery to commit atrocities in an effort to crush our movement. Our agitation could get prolonged and the situation can take a turn for the worse. We request tourists and daily-wage earners who have come from other parts to work in the Hills to understand the situation and leave," Gurung said.

The GJM youth wing, the Gorkha Janmukti Yuwa Morcha (GJYM), is expected to hold a massive rally today in protest against police crackdown and the arrest of its members and a GTA councillor.

"We want to protest and agitate peacefully and democratically. If the police do lathicharge on Thursday, we will call an indefinite bandh in the Hills. Our one-point agenda is Gorkhaland and we will not cower before any threat," GJYM president Prakash Gurung had said.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan to brief him on the administrative steps taken to tackle the situation.

Banerjee has been in touch with the governor right from the beginning to keep the Centre posted about the state's initiative, at a time GJM leaders are trying to use their own channels to get in touch with the Union government.

Anticipating the GJM plan that may lead to resignation of GJM members from GTA, the CM packed the GTA with her trusted officials.

IAS C Murugan has taken over as GTA secretary and IAS Deepap Priya P has been posted as executive director GTA to keep the organization running in case its CEO puts in his papers.

The shuffle in the GTA came hours within the chief minister's meeting with the governor.

The administration is also aware of the situation and has brought in reinforcements to thwart any violence.

Meanwhile, fearing retribution and being labelled 'traitors to the cause', several Trinamool workers have started joining the GJM.