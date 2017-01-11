Bombing, firing at Trinamool Congress councillor's office in Midnapore; 5 TMC workers injured

Midnapore (WB): At least give Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were injured when miscreants fired at them at Kharagpur in Midnapore West district on Wednesday.

The injured include the husband of a councillor of Kharagpur Municipality as well.

What happened actually?

The party workers were inside the office of ward 18 councillor A Puja at Nayakhuli locality when the miscreants hurled a bomb and fired indiscriminately.

Five persons including Puja's husband Srinu Naidu were injured in the firing, police said.

While Naidu and another injured were taken to a Kolkata hospital, the three others were admitted to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital.

Investigation is on and no arrests have been made so far, police said.

Tension prevailed in the area and a police picket has been posted there.