Caught on cam: Trinamool Congress MLA Swapan Kumar Beltharia beats vendor in West Bengal's Purulia — Watch

Kolkata: In an another shocking incident, a Trinamool Congress minister has been caught on camera assaulting a vendor in West Bengal.

The video, shared by ANI, shows MLA Swapan Kumar Beltharia beating a man in Purulia's Kashipur area.

Beltharia assaulted the vendor while an eviction drive was being carried out in the area.

However, when questioned about the incident, the minister denied the allegations and said he did not raise his hands on anyone.

"I did not hit any vendor, don't remember any such thing," the Trinamool MLA said.

Watch the video here: