close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Caught on cam: Trinamool Congress MLA Swapan Kumar Beltharia beats vendor in West Bengal's Purulia — Watch

In an another shocking incident, a Trinamool Congress minister has been caught on camera assaulting a vendor in West Bengal. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 17:09
Caught on cam: Trinamool Congress MLA Swapan Kumar Beltharia beats vendor in West Bengal&#039;s Purulia — Watch
Courtsey: ANI

Kolkata: In an another shocking incident, a Trinamool Congress minister has been caught on camera assaulting a vendor in West Bengal. 

The video, shared by ANI, shows MLA Swapan Kumar Beltharia beating a man in Purulia's Kashipur area. 

Beltharia assaulted the vendor while an eviction drive was being carried out in the area. 

However, when questioned about the incident, the minister denied the allegations and said he did not raise his hands on anyone. 

"I did not hit any vendor, don't remember any such thing," the Trinamool MLA said. 

Watch the video here: 

TAGS

Trinamool CongressWest BengalSwapan Kumar BelthariaPuruliaKashipur areaTrinamool MLAKolkataTMC minister

From Zee News

Fatwa issued on Facebook against Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar
Tripura

Fatwa issued on Facebook against Tripura Chief Minister Man...

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh
India

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day vi...

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in Kodaikanal
India

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in K...

Watch: &#039;A good politician makes sacrifices,&#039; says Dr Chandra at India-ASEAN Youth Summit 2017
India

Watch: 'A good politician makes sacrifices,' says...

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collapse | Watch video
India

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collaps...

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan
India

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-law
MumbaiIndia

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-l...

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parents
Goa

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parent...

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to victims
World

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video