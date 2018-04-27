Earthquake hits West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur in wee hours

KOLAKATA: An earthquake with a magnitude 4.2 on Richter scale struck West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur in the wee hours of Friday. As per reports, the tremors were felt at around 2.30 AM.

An earthquake of Magnitude 4.2, occurred in Dakshin Dinajpur at 02:24 am today. #WestBengal — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2018

According to IMD, the earthquake had a latitude of 25.4 N and Longitude of 88.8 E with a depth of 32 Km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on:27-04-2018, 02:24:22 IST, Lat:25.4 N & Long: 88.8 E, Depth: 32 Km, Region:Dakshin Dinajpur,West Bengal pic.twitter.com/BmMGQp38Dm — IMD-Earthquake (@IMD_Earthquake) April 26, 2018

No casualties or damage to property has been reported so far. Earlier on April 10, tremors were felt in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded to be at 4.6 on Richter Scale.

With ANI inputs