हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Earthquake hits West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur in wee hours

An earthquake with a magnitude 4.2 on Richter scale struck West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur in the wee hours of Friday. As per reports, the tremors were felt at around 2.30 AM.

Earthquake hits West Bengal&#039;s Dakshin Dinajpur in wee hours

KOLAKATA: An earthquake with a magnitude 4.2 on Richter scale struck West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur in the wee hours of Friday. As per reports, the tremors were felt at around 2.30 AM.

According to IMD, the earthquake had a latitude of 25.4 N and Longitude of 88.8 E with a depth of 32 Km.

No casualties or damage to property has been reported so far. Earlier on April 10, tremors were felt in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded to be at 4.6 on Richter Scale.

With ANI inputs

Tags:
EarthquakeEarthquake todayWest BengalDakshin Dinajpur
Next
Story

West Bengal panchayat poll dates announced, voting on May 14, results May 17

Must Watch