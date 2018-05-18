West Bengal panchayat election results 2018 live updates: TMC's winning streak continues, BJP becomes main rival

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is well on it's way to register a massive victory in the West Bengal Panchayat Poll results. The party has already won 29,585 seats in the Gram Panchayat elections, 3315 seats in Panchayat samiti and 203 seats in Zilla Parishads. It is leading from a large number of seats. The BJP which won 5,636 seats and leading in 21 seats emerged as the second largest party.

State Election Commission (SEC) sources said the TMC was ahead in another 148 gram panchayat seats for which counting was in progress.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) slipped to the third position from the second place it had occupied in the last panchayat polls in 2013. It won 1,118 gram panchayat seats and was ahead in another 10, the sources said.

The Congress is at the fourth position by winning 634 gram panchayat seats.

A jubilant TMC said the result would boost the party ahead of next year's Lok Sabha election as the rural poll was the last major electoral event in the state before it.

Meanwhile, the BJP said that Bengal rural polls results will act as would act as a morale booster for the party's rank and file.

A three-tiered security system has been laid outside each of the 291 counting centres, with armed security personnel guards. Section 144 has been implemented within 200 meters of the counting center.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has emphasised on finishing counting within two to three rounds. Extra tables have been laid out in each centre for the same.