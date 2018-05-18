West Bengal panchayat election results 2018 live updates: TMC's winning streak continues, BJP becomes main rival

18 May 2018, 08:52 AM
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his criticism of her government over the violence during panchayat elections, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "We never expected the prime minister to speak in this manner... The prime minister has spoken against us but I have not reacted because of courtesy. He has spoken on whatever he was briefed by the BJP workers without crosschecking facts."
18 May 2018, 08:28 AM
The CPIM on Thursday held a demonstration on a busy road in Kolkata during office hours, demanding that the police hand over bodies of a couple who were burnt to death in South 24 Parganas district, hours before panchayat election in West Bengal on Monday, police said. The CPI(M) blocked the crossing of Chittaranjan Avenue which connects north Kolkata with the heart of the city and Mahatma Gandhi Road that leads to Howrah railway station , creating a major traffic jam. Altogether 111 demonstrators, including 31 women, were arrested and all of them were released later on personal bonds, an official at the Kolkata Police Headquarter said.
18 May 2018, 08:25 AM
In Sonarpur's Kheyadaha, a BJP candidate's house was attacked.
18 May 2018, 08:20 AM
Trinamool pockets all 20 zilla parishads. Counting is still underway.
18 May 2018, 08:05 AM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of bringing miscreants from neighbouring Jharkhand and Bangladesh to cause unrest in Bengal during the state Panchayat polls and questioned the role of Border Security Force (BSF) in this regard. "West Bengal shares border with Jharkhand. BJP is in power in Jharkhand. Several of our districts also share borders with Bihar and Bangladesh. Why people were brought in from Bangladesh on the polling day?" Banerjee told IANS.