WB rural poll results 2018 live streaming and telecast on Zee News 24 Ghanta

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is once again headed for a sweeping victory in the ongoing West Bengal Panchayat Poll results. The party has already bagged 29,585 seats in the Gram Panchayat elections and 3315 seats in Panchayat samiti. It is also won 203 seats in Zilla Parishads.

As per State Election Commission (SEC), the TMC is well ahead in many seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the second largest party winning 3744 Gram Panchayat seats so far.

According to a senior state BJP leader, it was the first time in last 10 years that the party had been elected to the gram panchayat level in every district of the state.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) slipped to the third position from the second place it had occupied in the last panchayat polls in 2013. It won 1,118 gram panchayat seats and was ahead in another 10, the sources said.

The Congress is at the fourth position by winning 634 gram panchayat seats.

A jubilant TMC said the result would boost the party ahead of next year's Lok Sabha election as the rural poll was the last major electoral event in the state before it.

The BJP said the result in the panchayat polls, which saw its emergence as the main challenger to the ruling TMC in Bengal, would act as a morale booster for the party's rank and file.

TMC leader Arabul Islam, who was arrested on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's directive last week after the murder of an Independent candidate at Bhangar of South 24-Parganas and is presently in jail, has won the panchayat samiti seat from the area, reported PTI.