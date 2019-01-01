Panic ensues after leopard escapes from Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri

SILIGURI: A leopard escaped from its enclosure in the Bengal Safari Park in West Bengal's Siliguri on Tuesday. The park has been closed and nearby areas cordoned off over security concerns.

Search and rescue operation has been initiated, said authorities.

The Leopard Safari enclosure is spread over close to 50 acres and has four leopards — two male Sachin, Saurav and two female Sital, Kajal. It is unclear as of now, which leopard escaped.

Apart from leopards, the safari park is home to three tigers, two Asiatic Black Bear (Himalayan Black Bear), Gharials and crocodiles. It also has Spotted Deer, Barking Deer, Sambar, Hog Deer, Swamp Deer, One Horned Rhinoceros, Peacock, Red Jungle Fowl, Black Ibis, Kingfisher, Emerald Dove, Drongo, Hornbill and other birds in natural condition.

The park offers four kinds of safaries - Mixed Herbivore Safari for 20 minutes, Tiger Safari for 15 minutes, Asiatic Black Bear Safari for 15 minutes and Leopard Safari for 15 minutes.

Earlier this year, the leopard safari was suspended after one of the vehicles was attacked by the big cat during a tour.

Over 1.5 lakh people visit the park annually.