West Bengal

Restaurant owner shot dead for demanding Biryani money

The man asked for Rs 190 from four of his customers following which a fight errupted and one of the customers shot the shop owner, police confirmed.

KOLKATA: An eatery shop owner in Kolkata was shot dead after he had asked for the payment for a plate of biryani to his customers. The incident took place on Sunday evening in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Mondal. Police said they have arrested one person and search for other co-accused is on.

"The tussle started over a plate of Biryani and one of the customers shot Sanjay Mondal. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An FIR was lodged and we have arrested accused Mohammad Firoz," the police said.

"As of now we think it is related to biryani only but our investigation is on," they added.

Mondal's brother said, "Firoz shot my brother. There were four people: Raja, Firoz, Mogri and Salman. They are hooligans. We all are very scared and don't know how to run our business peacefully." 

(With inputs from IANS)

