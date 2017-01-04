Rose Valley chit fund scam: CBI to produce TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in court today

Bhubaneswar: The CBI will produce Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in Bhubaneswar court on Wednesday in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

Bandyopadhyay was yesterday arrested by the central probe agency.

His arrest in the alleged Rose Valley scam came close on the heels of the arrest of another Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal on Friday. Paul, an actor-turned politician, is now in the CBI custody in Bhubaneshwar.

As the news of the MP's arrest spread, hundreds of Trinamool activists took to the streets.

Several BJP workers were injured when activists of the students wing of BJP workers were injured when activists of the students wing of TMC attacked the state party headquarters here with stones to protest the arrest of the TMC MP.

Carrying TMC flags and shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agitated party workers accused the BJP of pursuing vendetta politics.

The Trinamool supporters shouted slogans and blocked the entrances to the BJP office. A few BJP workers bled from the head as they spoke to the media.

Some cars parked in the alley leading to the office were vandalised and stones pelted at the building.

The situation became worse in the evening as thousands of Trinamool supporters broke police barricades and jostled with police personnel posted in front of the BJP office.