Rose Valley scam: BJP office attacked in Kolkata after TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay​'s arrest

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 18:31
Pic courtesy: ANI

Kolkata: Hours after CBI on Tuesday arrested Trinamool Congress parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam, the BJP office was attacked in Kolkata.

Stones were thrown at the party headquarters. 

As per ANI, the attack was carried out by TMC students' wing.

The Twitter account of BJP West Bengal said that many party workers had been injured in the attack by 'TMC goons'.

Reacting to the violence, BJP national secretary  Sidharth Nath Singh tweeted:

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP and MoS, Youth Affairs and Sports (IC) and Water Resources Vijay Goel said:

Bandopadhyay, who arrived at the CBI office here today at around 11 am, was interrogated by CBI, after which he was arrested.

The TMC MP had been summoned thrice earlier by the investigation agency.

His arrest in the alleged Rose Valley scam came close on the heels of the arrest of another TMC MP Tapas Pal on Friday.

Paul, an actor-turned-politician, is now in the CBI custody in Bhubaneshwar.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 17:07

