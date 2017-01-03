Rose Valley scam: BJP office attacked in Kolkata after TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay​'s arrest

Kolkata: Hours after CBI on Tuesday arrested Trinamool Congress parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam, the BJP office was attacked in Kolkata.

Stones were thrown at the party headquarters.

As per ANI, the attack was carried out by TMC students' wing.

The Twitter account of BJP West Bengal said that many party workers had been injured in the attack by 'TMC goons'.

Many workers and also the Leaders are attacked and injured by TMC goons during BJP Bengal State Office attacked by Mamta's goons.. pic.twitter.com/VbPhZlj0Ff — BJP West Bengal (@BJPBengal) January 3, 2017

Reacting to the violence, BJP national secretary Sidharth Nath Singh tweeted:

Mamataji violence on BJP office will not absolve yr leaders of involvement with Chit Fund firms — Sidharth Nath Singh (@sidharthnsingh) January 3, 2017

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP and MoS, Youth Affairs and Sports (IC) and Water Resources Vijay Goel said:

Strongly CONDEMN the attack on @BJP4Bengal office by sections of TMC. It's evident that law & order in Bengal has gone for a toss under TMC! — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 3, 2017

Bandopadhyay, who arrived at the CBI office here today at around 11 am, was interrogated by CBI, after which he was arrested.

The TMC MP had been summoned thrice earlier by the investigation agency.

His arrest in the alleged Rose Valley scam came close on the heels of the arrest of another TMC MP Tapas Pal on Friday.

Paul, an actor-turned-politician, is now in the CBI custody in Bhubaneshwar.

(With PTI inputs)