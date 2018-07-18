हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TMC

TMC prepares for Martyrs' Day, extra caution being taken after accident at PM Modi's rally

For the last 14 years, TMC has been using iron section to build the stage and this year about 400 iron sections are being used. 

TMC prepares for Martyrs&#039; Day, extra caution being taken after accident at PM Modi&#039;s rally

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) observes Martyrs Day on July 21 and this year, all eyes are on the stage being built in Dharmatala near Kolkata for the occasion. Following the recent stage debacle at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Medinipur sabha, more attention is being paid to the stage this year.

Since the TMC will be observing 25 years of its Martyrs Day this year, grand preparations are being made for the event. For the last 14 years, TMC has been using iron sections to build the stage. This year too, about 400 iron sections are being used, specially tied up with 800 bamboos. Special screws are also being used for the iron sections. The stage has been pushed back by 8 feet as a large crowd is anticipated.

More than 100 CCTV have been installed beneath and around the stage. Over 5,000 volunteers will be deployed around the stage. The Public Works Department (PWD) and the police are keeping a close vigil on the preparations. Engineers are visiting the site on a regular basis to oversee the stage construction work.

The party is being extra cautious for the event and special instructions have been given from the party high command to avoid any untoward incident. 

The stage is being built to ensure that it can carry at least 1,000 people and 4,000 kg weight in total.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invited people from the state to take part in the event. On the website of the Trinamool Congress, Mamata said: "Come to Dharmatala to commemorate Shahid on July 21st."

The program will start at 12 PM on July 21.

Tags:
TMCMartyrs DayJuly 21 Martyrs DayTrinamool CongressMamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiMidnapore Rally

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close