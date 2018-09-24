हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

Under-construction bridge collapses in West Bengal's Kakdwip, no casualty reported

The bridge was being constructed on Kallaginni river at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district.

ANI photo

Kolkata: A portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in West Bengal on Monday. The incident took place in Kakdwip.

The bridge was being constructed on Kallaginni river at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district.

No injuries have been reported so far. "There has been no report of any casualty," South 24 Parganas district magistrate Y Ratnakara Rao said.

"The incident happened on Monday morning. We are waiting for further details," the district magistrate said.

A team has been rushed to the spot to look into the incident, he said.

This is the third incident of a bridge collapse in the state in September.

Majerhat Bridge in south Kolkata had collapsed on September 4, killing three persons and injuring 24.

On September 7, an old bridge had collapsed near Siliguri in north Bengal leaving a truck driver injured.

(WIth inputs from PTI)

Tags:
West BengalKakdwipBridge collapse

