Mamata magic intact in West Bengal: Trinamool sweeps Uluberia, Noapara bypolls

KOLKATA: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has won both the Noapara Assembly seat and Uluberia Lok Sabha seat. Trinamool candidate Sunil Singh won the Noapara seat while Sultan Ahmed's widow Sajda won from the Uluberia seat.

Singh secured a total of 1,11,729 votes, followed by CPI(M)'s Gargi Chatterjee with over 30,000 votes. BJP's Sandip Banerjee secured 35000+ votes, Congress's Goutam Bose received 10090 votes while NOTA received 3427 votes. In Uluberia Lok Sabha seat too, Trinamool obtained over 3 lakh votes.

Taking to Twitter, the party wrote: "Trinamool wins Noapara Assembly constituency by a margin of 63,000 votes (54% vote share) #BengalBypolls"

The by-election results were being considered a litmus test for the BJP, which is trying to make a dent in the state ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

The Uluberia seat fell vacant after the death of Trinamool lawmaker Sultan Ahmed, while Noapara seat felt vacant following the death of Congress MLA Madhusudan Ghose.

In Uluberia, Muslim leaders have dominated the seat for the last four decades.

The by-polls were held on Monday January 29, 2018.

Uluberia witnessed 76 per cent voter turnout, while 75.3 per cent voters turned up during Noapara Assembly seat on Monday.

"Till the end of polling at 5 pm Uluberia Lok Sabha recorded 76.7 per cent polling whereas Noapara recorded 75.3 per cent. The polling was completely peaceful," said a senior election official.