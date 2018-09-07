हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

The incident comes within a week after the bridge collapse at Majerhat in Kolkata where at least three people lost their lives and 25 were injured

West Bengal: Canal bridge collapse in Darjeeling; at least 1 injured

A canal bridge at Phansidewa near Siliguri in Darjeeling district collapsed on Friday early morning. In the incident that took place in West Bengal at least one person was injured.

More details are awaited. 

The incident comes within a week after the bridge collapse at Majerhat in Kolkata where at least three people lost their lives and 25 were injured. The 40-year-old bridge collapsed on Tuesday evening.

While NDRF and local police rushed to the spot immediately after the incident, political blame game too began shortly after with opposition leaders questioning why proper repair work was not done. BJP even demanded that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ought to resign.

CM Mamata had already sought a report from top officials regarding the incident. She also visited the site on Wednesday evening and assured of action. "I cannot ignore any angle of the probe. I will keep an eye on timely inspection of all bridges and have asked for health reports from engineers."

The incident occurred at around 4.45 pm, following which fire tenders, ambulances, and teams of NDRF and local police rushed to the spot. West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim also reached the spot soon after the information came in. He said that the priority was to conduct rescue operation to take those trapped out of the debris. Pointing that the bridge is 40-year-old, he added that a technical team would later look into the cause of the collapse

