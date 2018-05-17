West Bengal Gram Panchayat Election Results 2018: Live Updates and winning candidates of Panchayat Samiti Elections

KOLKATA: The counting of West Bengal Gram Panchayat Election Results 2018 is currently underway. The voting took place for 621 zilla parishads, over six thousand panchayat samitis, and nearly 31 thousand gram panchayats. In this article, we'll follow the live updates of West Bengal Panchayat Samitis and winning candidates.

A three-tiered security layer has been thrown outside each counting centre. The chief parties in the fray for WB rural polls are Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The gram panchayat polls were marked with violence, with 12 died and over 40 injured. Reports of miscreants stopping the voters from exercising their franchise, booth capturing and destroying ballot boxes emerged from several districts.

The detailed results of West Bengal Panchayat Samity Elections will be updated once results are in.