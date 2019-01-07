West Bengal IAS officer thrashes youth for making lewd comments on wife’s Facebook profile, video goes viral

KOLKATA: A viral video which surfaced on Sunday evening has left the West Bengal government officials in a tizzy after a Bengal cadre IAS officer, Nikhil Nirmal, who is the current district magistrate of Alipurduar, could be seen beating up a youth mercilessly.

The video shows Nirmal and his wife both fuming and beating up a local youth inside the Falakata Police Station and in presence of the inspector-in-charge Soumyajit Ray.

See how Bengal IAS officer, Nikhil Nirmal, district magistrate of Alipurduar district take law in his own hands. He & his wife beat up a youth for making lewd comments on his wife’s Facebook profile. Incident unfolds inside the police station & infront IC of Police @dna @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/iRCO7SnRa6 — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_zeenews) January 6, 2019

According to sources in the police, the youth had made some lewd comments on Nirmal’s wife’s Facebook profile. Soon, he was summoned to the police station and the duo was seen beating him up in black and blue.

Surprisingly, Nirmal is heard saying in the video, “I will not let you do anything against me in my district. I will enter your house and kill you.”

The husband and wife duo took turns to beat the youth.

In the video, Nirmal’s wife can be heard asking the youth, “At who’s behest did you make such comments?”

While the youth pleaded for mercy, the duo continued beating him up.

Interestingly, the entire episode unfolded at the police station without the district magistrate or his wife filing any official complaint till the time he was being beaten up.

When contacted, there was no response from Nirmal.

The inspector-in-charge too did not answer calls despite several attempts.

Nirmal is a 2011 Bengal cadre IAS officer and hails from Kerala.