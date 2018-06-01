हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal on the boil over BJP worker's murder; protests and demonstrations held against Mamata govt

The body of a young BJP worker Trilochan Mahato was found hanging from a tree in Purulia district on Wednesday.

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal continues to be on the boil over the alleged murder of a young BJP activist Trilochan Mahato last Wednesday.

Hundreds of workers and leaders of the West Bengal BJP on Friday held protests and demonstrations against the killing of one of their youth activists in the Purulia district.

Protests were also held outside several police stations by the BJP workers, who accused the state administration of failing to maintain law and order.

According to reports, the BJP activists and its state office bearers agitated outside Girish Park, Baguihati and Lake Town police stations in Kolkata. Protest and demonstrations were also held outside the police stations in North 24 Parganas, Howrah, East Bardhaman and Birbhum districts.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh accused the Trinamool Congress of trying to obliterate the political opposition from the state. Ghosh, however, claimed that his party is capable of giving a befitting reply to the ruling party's violence.

"They have claimed to make the state opposition-free. We have removed the opposition from entire India. They (Trinamool Congress) are hiding in Bengal. They are insignificant," Ghosh said.

Dilip Ghosh himself participated in a demonstration outside North 24 Parganas' Habra police station.

He also condemned the attacks and killings of the BJP activists in the state allegedly by ''TMC goons''.

"One of our young activists was killed and hung from a tree for supporting BJP. What kind of politics is this? What kind of administration is at work here? Should we pay them back in the same coin? We are very much capable of doing so," Ghosh warned.

Earlier, BJP chief Amit Shah and several top leaders of the party had strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government of murdering the democracy by silencing the opposition. He also accused the ruling TMC of surpassing the level of violence which was witnessed during the over three decades of the Left rule in the state.

Shah, while condemning the incident on social media, held the state government responsible for the killing.

 

The body of 20-year-old Trilochan Mahato was found hanging from a tree in Purulia's Balarampur last Wednesday with a message inscribed on the back of his T-shirt, accusing him of supporting the BJP.

A poster found nearby claimed the youth had to die for his affinity for the saffron party. While the local police lodged a case of abduction and murder, the BJP termed the incident as a political killing by the goons of the Trinamool Congress. 

The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, termed the allegations as ''baseless and concocted''. "The allegations against TMC are completely baseless," a senior district TMC leader said.

In Purulia, the TMC and the BJP had a close fight in the gram panchayat polls winning 839 and 645 seats respectively. Out of the 38 Zilla Parishad seats, TMC had won 26 seats and BJP nine seats. 

