West Bengal: Toy train of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway derails near Kurseong, several injured

Kolkata: At least 10 persons were left injured when a Darjeeling to Siliguri bound toy train derailed near Kurseong in the northern Bengal on Tuesday.

According to reports, an engine and a coach of the toy train derailed and overturned between Gayabari and Mahanadi stations.

Ten persons along with the train crew members receieved injuries and have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The derailment took place 2.30 pm today at Paglajhora area after the train crossed the Mahanadi station.

Railway's rescue team have been deployed to the scene and officers have an started an inquiry to know the reason behind the mishap.