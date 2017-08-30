close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

17 dead, 18 missing in China landslide

The landslide occurred at 9:45 a.m. in Yingpan village in the city of Zhaotong.Guizhou and Yunnan have seen continuous rainstorms over the past week as a result of recent typhoons.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 12:48

Beijing: At least 17 people have been buried and 18 others have been declared missing after a landslide unleashed a torrent of 600,000 cubic meters of rock on a village in southwestern China.

The landslide occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Monday in Zhangjiawan Township in Ghuizhou Province, affecting 34 households.

The likelihood of any further survivors is remote as the landslide occurred at 10:40 am yesterday (28th August) at Zhangjiawan Township, Nayong County.The rescue operation has been hampered due to the heavy rain and avalanche of mud and rocks that covered area of over 5,000 square meters.

Over 2,000 personnel`s including police, firefighters and medical staff are at the incident scene. More than 90 emergency vehicles, 20 life detectors, 17 diggers and eight drones were used in the rescue operation, Global Times has reported.

The provincial, city and county governments have allocated 2.5 million yuan (379,100 US dollars) as relief fund.

 The governments have also sent relief, including tents, quilts and rice. A total of 195 people have been evacuated.On Tuesday, a landslide hit a village in neighboring Yunnan Province, leaving three people dead and five injured, authorities said.

The landslide occurred at 9:45 a.m. in Yingpan village in the city of Zhaotong.Guizhou and Yunnan have seen continuous rainstorms over the past week as a result of recent typhoons.

TAGS

ChinaLandslideChina landslideBeijing

From Zee News

Delhi

Violence over Dera chief conviction: Section 144 lifted in...

&#039;Adopted daughter&#039; Honeypreet wanted to accompany Dera Chief inside court, jail: CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana

'Adopted daughter' Honeypreet wanted to accompany...

YouTube changes its logo for the first time
Internet & Social Media

YouTube changes its logo for the first time

Ahead of Modi&#039;s visit, China asks India to prevent Doklam-like incidents, encourage cooperation
India

Ahead of Modi's visit, China asks India to prevent Dok...

Taxmen raid 10 locations across country in connection with DK Shivakumar case
Karnataka

Taxmen raid 10 locations across country in connection with...

Mumbai rains: BEST operates 100 extra buses to ferry stranded commuters
Maharashtra

Mumbai rains: BEST operates 100 extra buses to ferry strand...

Apps

Google launches augmented reality platform for Android

Internet & Social Media

Google, Facebook rule app ecosystem in US

Maharashtra

Brought to knees by rains, Mumbai getting back to its feet

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India