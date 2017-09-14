close
25 people, mostly students, killed in Malaysia school fire

Twenty-five people, most of them students, were killed when a fire tore through a religious school in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, an official said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 07:19
25 people, mostly students, killed in Malaysia school fire

Kuala Lumpur: Twenty-five people, most of them students, were killed when a fire tore through a religious school in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, an official said.

The blaze broke out in the religious school, Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah, located in a mainly Malay settlement of Datuk Keramat just before dawn.

"The number of confirmed dead are 23 students and two wardens," Khirudin Drahman, director of Kuala Lumpur`s fire and rescue department told AFP.

"They could have died due to smoke inhalation or got trapped in the fire.

"I think it is one of the country`s worst fire disaster in the past 20 years. We are now investigating the cause of the fire."

A fire department official at the scene said that the blaze broke out in bedrooms before dawn, and firefighters from a nearby station were on the scene within minutes.  

TAGS

Malaysiaschool fireKuala LumpurTahfiz Darul Quran IttifaqiyahDatuk Keramat

