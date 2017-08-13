close
3 Indians arrested for illegally staying in Lanka

Three Indians have been arrested for illegally staying in Sri Lanka, a media report has said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 14:08

Colombo: Three Indians have been arrested for illegally staying in Sri Lanka, a media report has said.

On an information received by the Sri Lankan Navy, troops attached to the South Eastern Naval Command and Police Special Task Force personnel stationed in Marudamunai conducted a special raid in Nindavur on Friday and arrested them, the Colombo Page reported.

The three Indians, whose names are yet to be known, are aged 27, 36 and 41 years and are residents of Tamil Nadu.

They were arrested while they were harvesting a paddy field in the area and have been charged for violating the immigration and migration laws of Sri Lanka.

They have been handed over to the Sammanthurai Police for legal action, the report said.

