6.6-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

Jakarta: An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale hit Bengkulu province in Indonesia on Sunday, local meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake with epicentre 71 km southwest North Bengkulu and depth at 10 km under seabed hit at 10.08 a.m. (local time), Xinhua news agency quoted an official with the agency as saying.

"We did not issue tsunami warning as the quake is not potential for tsunami," he said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

Indonesia is prone to quakes as it lies on the vulnerable "Pacific Ring of Fire" zone.