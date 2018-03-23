At least 14 killed in car bomb explosion in Afghanistan

Kabul: At least 14 people were killed and another 40 injured when a powerful car bomb went off outside a sports stadium in Afghanistan's Helmand province on Friday evening.

The explosion occurred at a time when people were returning home after celebrating Afghan new year. Associated Press quoted Aminullah Abed, the chief of the province's public health department, as saying that a large number of people were around the area when the explosion took place. The injured were rushed to a local hospital in Lashkar Gha and the number of casualties is expected to rise.