हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

At least 14 killed in car bomb explosion in Afghanistan

The car bomb exploded outside a stadium in Helmand province where people had just finished celebrating the Afghan new year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 23, 2018, 21:34 PM IST
Comments |
At least 14 killed in car bomb explosion in Afghanistan

Kabul: At least 14 people were killed and another 40 injured when a powerful car bomb went off outside a sports stadium in Afghanistan's Helmand province on Friday evening.

The explosion occurred at a time when people were returning home after celebrating Afghan new year. Associated Press quoted Aminullah Abed, the chief of the province's public health department, as saying that a large number of people were around the area when the explosion took place. The injured were rushed to a local hospital in Lashkar Gha and the number of casualties is expected to rise.

Tags:
AfghanistanAfghanistan bomb blastAfghanistan explosion
Next
Story

Trade deficit with China costs 2 million jobs to US: White House

Trending