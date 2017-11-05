At least 75 dead in IS attack in Syria's Deir Ezzor

Beirut: At least 75 civilians were killed in an Islamic State group car bombing that struck a gathering of people displaced by fighting in eastern Syria, a monitor said Sunday.

Saturday`s attack in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor killed "at least 75 displaced civilians including children" and wounded 140, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based war monitor, which relies on a network of sources on the ground inside Syria for its information, reported Saturday that dozens had died in the blast.