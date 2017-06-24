close
At least five bodies found after huge China landslide: Official

Wu Xiaobin, captain of the local fire department, confirmed the first deaths to state broadcaster CCTV hours after the avalanche of rock hit the village of Xinmo in Sichuan province.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 15:35
At least five bodies found after huge China landslide: Official

Beijing: Rescuers have recovered at least five bodies after a massive landslide buried a village in southwest China on Saturday, an official said, as state media said over 120 people remained missing.

Wu Xiaobin, captain of the local fire department, confirmed the first deaths to state broadcaster CCTV hours after the avalanche of rock hit the village of Xinmo in Sichuan province.

State media, meanwhile, revised the number of people missing down from 141 to more than 120.

TAGS

ChinaChina landslideBeijingWu XiaobinXinmoSichuan province

