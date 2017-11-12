Bangladesh to compensate Hindu families whose houses were set on fire: Sushma Swaraj

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday confirmed that Bangladesh will compensate the Hindu families, whose houses were set on fire following rumours that a youth from the minority community published an offensive Facebook status.

The Cabinet Minister said that the government has received a detailed report from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on the November 10 incident.

“We have received a detailed report of Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Bangladesh authorities have assured him that compensation will be paid to affected persons to rebuild their houses and adequate security will be provided,” Swaraj tweeted.

30 houses of Hindus in Rangpur districts Thakurpara village, about 300 km from Dhaka, were torched.

The protesters claimed that they were infuriated by a defamatory status published from the Facebook account of a person who hails from the Thakurbari village a few days ago, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Before the police intervened, the perpetrators had torched at least 30 Hindu houses before looting and vandalising them, the report said.

A crowd of 20,000 people had reportedly gathered from six to seven neighbouring villages before the attack was launched by a group of people, it said.

The police had a tough time dealing with the protesters and restoring the law and order situation in the area, the report said.

Six persons with bullet injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital when one of them succumbed to his injuries, the report said.

In October 2015, at least 15 Hindu temples in Bangladesh were vandalised over allegations of disrespect shown to Islam on Facebook, triggering panic among the minority community in the Muslim-majority nation.

Temples in Brahmanbarhia district's Nasirnagar were vandalised on besides over 100 houses of Hindus in the area have also been looted.