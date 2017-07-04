close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Boat with 13 on board disappears Caribbean off Nicaragua: Official

A fishing boat with 13 people on board has disappeared in the Caribbean off Nicaragua, authorities said Tuesday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 23:24

Managua: A fishing boat with 13 people on board has disappeared in the Caribbean off Nicaragua, authorities said Tuesday.

The Miss Johana Betsy set off on June 29 from the Corn Islands, a Nicaraguan territory, Edward Jackson of the country`s fisheries authority was quoted as saying by state media.

They said the navy and four fishing boats were preparing to start searching for the vessel.

In January 2016, 13 Costa Rican tourists died when a passenger vessel sank off the Corn Islands.

In July 2016, authorities rescued 61 people from a fishing boat that sank in Nicaraguan waters in the Caribbean.

TAGS

CaribbeanNicaraguaCaribbean boat accidentNicaraguan territory

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

India

Narendra Modi in Israel: PM calls for opposing evils of ter...

Technology

Truecaller introduces 'Flash Messaging' feature o...

India

SC refuses early hearing in PMLA case against Karti Chidamb...

Israel extends extraordinary welcome to PM Narendra Modi on his &#039;ground-breaking&#039; visit; Benjamin Netanyahu says &#039;we love India&#039;
India

Israel extends extraordinary welcome to PM Narendra Modi on...

Sheena Bora case: Court records statement of cop who arrested driver Shyam Rai
Maharashtra

Sheena Bora case: Court records statement of cop who arrest...

Manipur

Manipur Assembly session from July 20

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video