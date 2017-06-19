BRICS cooperation will usher new golden decade: Xi

close
﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 23:31

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that the BRICS cooperation will be more productive and usher in a new "golden decade".

Xi made the remarks while meeting the heads of delegations from Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa who are in Beijing to attend the BRICS Foreign Minister meet, reports Xinhua news agency.

The BRICS cooperation mechanism has been in existence for 10 years and the member-countries have focused on development, which not only benefits the people in the five countries but also offers a recipe for the world to address food and security problems, Xi said.

"BRICS countries are a community of shared interests and future," Xi added urging the member-countries to give full play to the win-win spirit and jointly contribute to the development of the organisation.

Xi JinpingBRICSBRICS cooperationChinese President Xi JinpingChinaIndia

