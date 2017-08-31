close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

British PM says China should increase pressure on North Korea

British Prime Minister Theresa May called on China to put more pressure on North Korea to stop missile tests, saying Beijing has a key role to play in international efforts to prevent what she described as significant provocation by Pyongyang.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 00:00
British PM says China should increase pressure on North Korea
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Osaka: British Prime Minister Theresa May called on China to put more pressure on North Korea to stop missile tests, saying Beijing has a key role to play in international efforts to prevent what she described as significant provocation by Pyongyang.

On Tuesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan`s Hokkaido island into the sea in a new show of force.

"We want to ensure that they desist this action. We see that the best way of doing that is for China to be bringing pressure to bear on North Korea," May told reporters on her way to Japan for meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

TAGS

ChinaBritishNorth KoreaTheresa MayMissile testPyongyangJapanShinzo Abe

From Zee News

Uttar Pradesh

Utkal Express derailment: Rail administration sacks 13 empl...

Rajiv Mehrishi scotches rumours of becoming next J&amp;K Governor
India

Rajiv Mehrishi scotches rumours of becoming next J&K Go...

Moto G5 Plus gets flat Rs 2000 price cut
Mobiles

Moto G5 Plus gets flat Rs 2000 price cut

WorldAsia

EU, India agrees to enhance counter-terror cooperation

Yogi Adityanath, two deputies to fight Legislative Council by-polls
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath, two deputies to fight Legislative Council...

Harvey makes 2nd landfall near Louisiana-Texas border; 30 dead
AmericasWorld

Harvey makes 2nd landfall near Louisiana-Texas border; 30 d...

PM Modi meets Union Ministers, top officials of UP, Bihar
India

PM Modi meets Union Ministers, top officials of UP, Bihar

India

Sushma Swaraj to travel to Sri Lanka on August 31 for India...

IndiaEducation

On agenda of JNUSU candidates: Seat cuts, missing student N...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India