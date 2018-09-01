हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Canada joins list of countries that have taken advantage of US, according to Trump

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to train his proverbial guns at America's northern neighbours.

Canada joins list of countries that have taken advantage of US, according to Trump
Nosediving relations? (Representational image)

Donald Trump has put several countries through his diplomatic prism of suspicion. In his presidential campaign and since taking charge as President, he has accused several countries of having taken advantage of the United States. China, Germany, UK, Mexico have all faced the verbal ire of Trump. And now, it is the turn of long-term ally Canada.

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to train his proverbial guns at America's northern neighbours. "I love Canada, but they’ve taken advantage of our Country for many years!" he wrote on the micro-blogging website.

 

 

While he did not elaborate on just why he felt Canada has been 'milking' the US, there are suspicions that it is an attack related to differences in the NAFTA agreement between the two countries. The US media has been relentless since Trump gave an interview to Bloomberg in which he said - apparently on the condition of it being off the record - that he won't be compromising with Canada. This was reportedly leaked and Toronto Star published the remark, understandably infuriating Trump.
 

 

 

 

Trump's Saturday tweet is now being seen as a fact that he has taken the diplomatic gloves off and is baring fangs to tear into Canada. Meanwhile, a pensive American diplomatic circle fears that the US President is alienating staunch allies by his words and posturing.

Tags:
Donald TrumpCanadaUSWhite House

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close