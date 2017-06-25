close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China asks Pakistan and Afghanistan to meet halfway to improve ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during talks with Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz yesterday discussed a range of bilateral issues as well as the situation in Afghanistan.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 15:07

Islamabad: China has asked Pakistan and Afghanistan to improve their bilateral ties and "meet each other halfway", underlining that tensions between the two countries were not conducive to regional stability.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during talks with Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz yesterday discussed a range of bilateral issues as well as the situation in Afghanistan.

Wang, who arrived here yesterday on a two-day trip after visiting Kabul, discussed the situation in the war-torn country and the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan that have been on a steep downslide.

Wang was quoted by China's Xinhua news agency as saying that tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan are not conducive to their stability and development as well as regional cooperation, calling on both countries to meet each other halfway so as to improve bilateral ties.

China was proposing a trilateral mechanism for cooperation for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and coordination of counter-terrorism actions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Dawn reported.

Wang's visit is a follow-up to the discussions the Chinese leadership had with Pakistani and Afghan leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit earlier this month on counter-terrorism cooperation and revival of the Afghan peace process.

China has lately got increasingly involved in Afghanistan. Besides its bilateral engagement with both Islamabad and Kabul, it is part of a number of international processes on Afghanistan.

Beijing's interest in Afghanistan is out of its security concerns related to presence of Uighur militants in Badakhshan province.

 Moreover, China's regional engagement is driven by its economic investment in Afghanistan and the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

For Beijing, peace and stability in Afghanistan is critical for both its own security and investments in Pakistan.

Pakistan-Afghanistan rift have deepened further after the Afghan government put blame of the recent attack in Kabul's diplomatic area on Islamabad. 

TAGS

ChinaPakistanAfghanistanIslamabadPakistan - Afghanistan relationsWang YiSartaj AzizKabulShanghai Cooperation OrganisationAfghan peace processBeijingUighur militantsBadakhshan provinceChina-Pakistan Economic Corridor

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Heavy rains lash coastal Maharashtra
Maharashtra

Heavy rains lash coastal Maharashtra

Panama Papers case &#039;a joke&#039;, says Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif
WorldAsia

Panama Papers case 'a joke', says Pakistan PM Naw...

WorldAsia

Muslims in Southeast Asia mark end of Ramadan

India

Presidential election: Sushma Swaraj tweets 2013 Lok Sabha...

Chhattisgarh Naxals fire upon IAF helicopter deployed to rescue injured jawans
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Naxals fire upon IAF helicopter deployed to re...

North East

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal meets Rajnath Singh, discusses...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video